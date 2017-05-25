Truck carrying bovines torched by 'cow vigilantes' in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district

Jaipur: A truck which was carrying nearly half-a-dozen bovine animals was torched by "cow vigilantes" in Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when nearly ten people chased the truck from Mandalgarh town and freed the animals before setting the truck on fire, police said.

After spotting the truck at a roadside in Mandalgarh, two locals enquired about the cattle in the vehicle and allegedly misbehaved with the driver, police said.

They suspected that the animals were being transported illegally for slaughtering and called up other members.

In the meantime, the driver left the place with the truck, fearing an attack on him but the locals chased the vehicle which got stuck in a narrow lane a few metres away. The cow vigilantes then freed the animals and set the truck on fire, they said.

The truck owner has lodged a case against ten locals under sections 307 (attempt to murder),435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.

No arrest has been made so far.