Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy says allegations against him 'outlandish', 'motivated'

Agartala: Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday said it was an "outlandish allegation" that he was trying to foment a civil war between Hindus and Muslims and "was motivated".

"Fairly certain that this outlandish allegation, that I am trying to foment a civil war between Hindus and Muslims is not stupid, but motivated," Roy tweeted.

He had courted controversy by tweeting what he called a diary entry by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of erstwhile Jan Sangh, in 1946 which said that "Hindu-Muslim problem would not be solved without a civil war." Roy, who identified himself as a Swayamsevak and a Hindu, made his twitter remark at 12.23 am on 18 June. He wrote Syama Prasad Mookerjee wrote in his diary on 10/1/1946: "The Hindu-Muslim problem won’t b solved without a Civil War".

This had raised sharp reactions and exchanges on the social media with one person accusing him of advocating a civil war. To this Roy had tweeted yesterday "couple of dozen dimwit" trolled him for "advocating a civil war", and that "I was quoting, not advocating".

"I was quoting a diary of 70 years back, pre-partition India. And it was prophetic. Because Jinnah unleashed that civil war 7 months later. And Jinnah won that civil war and got his Pakistan. That is ALSO something Dr Mookerjee predicted," he tweeted.

Roy in his tweet account (@tathagata2) identified himself as : "Civil Engineer, Swayamsevak, Professor, Politician, Writer, Lawyer, Hindu. Now Governor of Tripura. Love travel, music; hate hypocrisy and double standards." He also posted a banner put up by Shyampur Masjid Committee which had prohibited playing of DJ or any music in the Shyampur village in West Bengal.

"See that notice? It says "All music foridden, violation will call forth penalties".

"Not ISIS, not Taliban, not Saudi. But West Bengal, India," he wrote.

Roy had courted controversy earlier too in August 2015 when in one of his tweets he described people who had attended Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon’s funeral as "potential terrorists" and said "they ought to be kept under surveillance."