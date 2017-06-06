Tripura board TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th 2017 exam results to be declared today: Check your grades on tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results for the Madhyamik Class X board examination 2017 on Tuesday after 9 am. The results can be checked on the official websites: tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

The TBSE issued a notification regarding the date of declaration of results on Friday on their official website, tbse.in.

Once the results are declared, the candidates can also opt to get their grades via text message by sending TBSE10 <space> Roll number to 54242.

If the students are unable to visit the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year, around 23,000 candidates appeared for the TBSE Madhyamik Class X exam, which was conducted from 2 March to 4 April, News18 reported.

The results for TBSE HS Class XII (Science) 2017 were declared on 20 May.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official websites: tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for 'Madhyamik results 2017'.

Enter your roll number and click 'submit' to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.