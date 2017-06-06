Tripura board TBSE Class 12th 2017 Arts, Commerce results to be declared tomorrow on tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) Class XII Arts and Commerce stream 2017 examination on Wednesday at 9.45 am. The students can get their detailed grades on the official websites: tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

The notification regarding the date of result declaration came on TBSE's official website on Tuesday, after the results of Madhyamik Class X were announced.

Once the results are out, if the students are unable to access the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can also visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The TBSE declared the result for the HS Class XII Science 2017 examination on 20 May.

This year, 26,366 candidates had appeared for the HS Class XII exam. A total of 22,989 collectively belonged to the Arts and Commerce stream, according to the data provided by this Hindustan Times report.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official websites: tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for 'TBSE Higher Secondary Arts and Commerce Result - Year 2017.'

Enter your roll number and click 'submit' to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.