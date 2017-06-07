Tripura board TBSE Class 12th 2017 Arts, Commerce results expected today: Check your grades on tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to declare the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) Class XII Arts and Commerce stream 2017 examination on Wednesday at 9.45 am. The candidates can check their grades on the official results website, tripuraresults.nic.in.

The notification regarding the date of result declaration came on TBSE's official website, tbse.in, on Tuesday, after the results for Madhyamik Class X 2017 were announced.

Once the results are out, if the students are unable to access the official website due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The TBSE declared the results for the HS Class XII Science 2017 examination on 20 May, in order to let students appear for national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations.

This year, 26,366 candidates had appeared for the HS Class XII exam. A total of 22,989 collectively belonged to the Arts and Commerce stream, according to the data in this Hindustan Times report.

The HS Class XII 2017 examination was conducted in various centres from 2 March to 8 April.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website, tripuraresults.nic.in.

Click on either of the links provided under 'Higher Secondary Examination (HS +2 Stage), Art/Commerce- Year 2017'.

Enter your roll number and click 'submit' to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.