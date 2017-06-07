You are here:
  3. Tripura board TBSE Class 12th 2017 Arts, Commerce results declared: Check your grades on tripuraresults.nic.in

IndiaFP StaffJun, 07 2017 09:45:32 IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) Class XII Arts and Commerce stream 2017 examination on Wednesday. The candidates can check their grades on the official results website, tripuraresults.nic.in.

If the students are unable to access the official website due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year, 26,366 candidates had appeared for the HS Class XII examination, according to this Hindustan Times report. A total of 22,989 candidates belonged to the Arts and Commerce stream.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The HS Class XII 2017 examination was conducted in various centres from 2 March to 8 April.

The results for the HS Class XII Science 2017 examination were declared on 20 May, to let students appear for national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations.

Steps to obtain results:

  • Log on to the official result website, tripuraresults.nic.in.
  • Click on either of the links provided under 'Higher Secondary Examination (HS +2 Stage), Art/Commerce- Year 2017'.
  • Enter your roll number and click 'submit' to check your detailed grades.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

 


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 09:45 am | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 09:45 am

