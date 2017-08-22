Triple talaq verdict: Pinky Anand hails Supreme Court judgment, says it speaks volume about India's progress

New Delhi: The landmark verdict of the apex court setting aside the practice triple talaq among Muslims, "speaks volume about the progress of the nation", Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand said on Tuesday.

The ASG, who was part of the central government's legal team led by former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, also said that the judgment heralded good things for the country as the practice has been condemned by almost all quarters.

"I think it (judgment) heralds good things for the country and its citizens. We have been able to deal with the malpractice and degrading practice and cast them away with the taint," Anand said.

The Supreme Court, through a majority verdict, on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

"It speaks volume about the progress of the nation and all its stakeholders. This is the practice that has been condemned from almost all quarters but it needs the vision of our leaders and the institutions of the country to deal with it," Anand said.

"What is extremely important is the finding that all citizens have fundamental rights to life, liberty, dignity and equality and these inalienable rights are uncompromisable," she added.