Triple talaq verdict: Muslim cleric organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind says SC decision against Shariat

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a religious organisation representing Muslim clerics, has expressed "deep concern" over the Supreme Court judgement striking down triple talaq, saying it is "against" the Shariat.

The outfit, which claims to have 10,000 clerics as members, has also appealed to Muslims to avoid practice of instant triple talaq. It asked members of the community not to go for divorce unless there are "unavoidable circumstances".

The Jamiat office bearers met on Thursday to discuss the situation arising out of the Supreme Court order. Maulana Mahmood Madani, the general secretary of the organisation, tabled a resolution that was unanimously adopted in the meeting, the outfit said.

"We express our deep concern over this verdict as it is against the Islamic Shariat," it said.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims saying it was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional."

The Jamiat said it will not compromise on religious rights of Muslims guaranteed as fundamental rights in the Constitution and will continue to fight any attempts to trample them.

"In view of apprehensions arising out... of this verdict, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeks to make it clear that we will never compromise on religious rights guaranteed in the Constitution as fundamental ones. We will continue to fight against any attempt to trample them, at every level," its statement said.

The organisation also expressed apprehension that in the light of the present judgement by the Supreme Court, other Muslim practices like polygamy and Halala may also be affected.

"The Supreme Court has observed that issues like halala and polygamy etc will be separately taken up for consideration. In this case, the effects of this verdict on these issues can't be overruled," it said.

The Jamiat has appealed to Muslims to "especially" avoid triple talaq, and divorce in general.

"Jamiat appeals all Muslims to not give talaq without any unavoidable circumstances because it is not a desirable thing in the eye of the Shariat. Especially, Muslims must avoid practice of the instant triple talaq so that others cannot find ways to interfere in our religious matters," it added.