Triple talaq verdict: Maneka Gandhi hails SC judgement, calls it 'giant' step for women

New Delhi: Minister of Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq, saying it was "a giant step for women".

"I am very happy. It is a small step for the court but it's a giant step for women. It's about time that women were given the right to equality," the minister said while talking to CNN-News18.

She said divorce is a very frightening thing for a woman. "To think that she can be thrown out and discarded is not nice."

"Therefore, this (order) makes her as equal as she is entitled to be under the constitution. Every religion works to equality. This is a step forward."

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court by a 3:2 majority judgment held triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

The court has told the government to enact a legislation on the matter.

Commenting on the direction to create a law, Gandhi said: "Since the Prime Minister is so concerned about women's safety. We will look at it."