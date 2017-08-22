Triple talaq verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi says society needs reform; AIMPLB to discuss SC judgment in Bhopal

New Delhi: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said there was a need for society to reform and that the AIMPLB would meet in Bhopal early next month to take a view on the apex court judgment on triple talaq.

Reacting to the Supreme Court majority judgment striking down the practice of instant talaq, he said, "Judicial pronouncements and law...experience tells us that what is needed is that society should reform. Reform on the ground should come from society."

He asked whether the courts will bring in social reforms which the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was doing on the ground.

Owaisi said the AIMPLB would be meeting in Bhopal early next month and take a view on the apex court judgment.