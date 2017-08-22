Triple talaq verdict: AIMPLB's Zafaryab Jilani hails SC judgment but questions its relevance in Sharia law

New Delhi: Zafaryab Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) decision striking down the practice of triple talaq but asked what would happen to Muslim women who follow the Sharia.

"As far as the decision to abolish triple talaq is concerned, we do not have any problem since we are trying to abolish it as well. But the problem lies in a large number of Muslim women who abide by the Sharia. If they are given talaq by their husbands then what will they do?" the Allahabad High Court advocate told IANS on phone.

He wondered whether the court has catered to this contradiction.

"According to Sharia, that divorce (triple talaq) will be deemed valid, but according to the court, it is invalid. So, with regards to the future of such women, what guidelines has the court given. Whether the court has complicated the matter for them or has adjudicated to their advantage, that can only be commented upon after reading the judgment," Jilani said.

The apex court on Tuesday held that triple talaq being practiced by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

A five-judge constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgment said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq.