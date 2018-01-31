Triple talaq: Noida woman alleges husband divorced her over phone before eloping with her sister

Noida: A woman has alleged that her husband, who had eloped with her younger sister a few months ago, had divorced her over the phone by uttering the word talaq thrice, police said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had in August last year ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

"The police a few months ago had received a complaint that a man had eloped with his sister-in-law," Station House Officer (SHO), Dadri, Ram Sen Singh said.

Later, they were traced and produced before a magistrate's court here. Her statement was recorded and she was allowed to go as she was married and had submitted a marriage certificate, he said.

"Now, the elder sister (the aggrieved woman) has alleged that when she had called her husband to inquire about the marriage, her husband gave her divorce by saying the word talaq thrice on phone," the SHO said.

The woman also claimed that her younger sister had hidden her marital status before the court, Singh said.