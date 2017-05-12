Triple talaq horror: Women tires to immolate herself after husband 'divorces' her on phone

Farukkhabad: A Muslim woman tried to immolate herself in Nawabganj police station here demanding registration of an FIR against her husband who allegedly divorced her through 'triple talaq'.

Police said Nageena Begum on Thursday tried to immolate herself after sprinkling kerosene oil demanding registration of FIR against her husband Muzammil.

Police immediately swung into action and stopped the woman from ending her life and later lodged an FIR against her husband and mother—in—law Mukhtari Begam for demanding dowry and on other charges.

The woman, who was married to Muzammil five years ago, had alleged that even after submitting three applications, her FIR was not registered by the police.

She said her husband divorced her by tripe talaq six months ago over the phone, and married for the second time and since then she was trying to get justice for herself and her three-year-old son.