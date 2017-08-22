Triple talaq case settled, time to pay attention to other issues involving Muslims in India: Swaraj Abhiyan

New Delhi: The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj Abhiyan on Tuesday said with the triple talaq issue now settled, attention should be paid to the "real" issues concerning Muslims, such as education, discrimination in jobs, habitation etc.

The Swaraj Abhiyan, while welcoming the Supreme Court decision banning instant divorce in one sitting by Muslim men, added that anti-women practices in other religions, such as abandoning women without divorcing them, should also stop.

"We believe triple talaq is not only unconstitutional and inhuman, it is also un-Islamic. We hope that with the legal wrangle settled, now the country's attention will go towards other big problems of the Muslim community," the party said in a statement.

"Today, Muslims across India are living in fear. It is high time that Muslim leaders and the so-called ‘secular' parties paid attention to real serious issues like educational inequality, discrimination in jobs and housing, and framing innocent Muslim youth with terror charges," it said.

The party also said that as the apex court had set aside the triple talaq, in the same spirit discriminatory practices against women in other religions, such as abandoning women without divorce, should also stop.