Triple Talaq case: Muslim women can opt out of instant divorce, AIMPLB tells SC

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to issue an advisory to Qazis to give an option to Muslim women to opt out of instant triple talaq before giving consent for nikaah.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer was told that the AIMPLB would file an affidavit before the court stating its decision.

The AIMPLB decision comes a day after the top court asked it to consider giving an option to Muslim women to deny prospective husbands the option of triple talaq ahead of nikah.

Addressing the constitution bench, AIMPLB's senior counsel Kapil Sibal said he had a meeting with the Board members and they have decided to issue an advisory to Qazis across the country.

That the bride has opted out of triple talaq would be recorded in the Nikaah Nama, he said.