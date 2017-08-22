Triple talaq case: Left parties welcome Supreme Court's verdict, ask Centre to reform all personal laws

New Delhi: The Left parties on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict holding the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims as "unconstitutional".

The CPI said the ruling "vindicates" its stated position towards opposing "instant" triple talaq.

It also asked the government to show "political will" towards ensuring passage of women's reservation bill.

In a statement, the CPM said, "The Politburo welcomes the Supreme Court verdict treating arbitrary and instant triple talaq as unconstitutional, delivered by a majority judgement of the five-member bench."

CPI national secretary D Raja said the government should consider reforms in all personal laws.

"The Parliament is directed to enact a law. But such an exercise should not be confined to one particular religion, community or one personal law," he said.

"It should be a comprehensive one, taking all personal laws to reform them in order to ensure gender justice and equality," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his speeches referred to triple talaq, but "did not utter a single word on women's reservation bill".

"It is time government should show some political will to get the women reservation bill passed," he added.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict on Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.