Triple talaq case: Amnesty India welcomes Supreme Court's verdict, urges govt to repeal all family laws

IndiaIANSAug, 22 2017 20:26:37 IST

New Delhi: Amnesty International India on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as a step forward for women's rights in India.

Representational image. Reuters

After the apex court declared talaq-e-biddat unconstitutional, Asmita Basu at Amnesty India said, "We welcome the Supreme Court judgment. Triple talaq is a discriminatory practice that violates women's right to equality, and has devastated the lives of many Muslim women.

"The Supreme Court's bar on this regressive practice is a step forward for women's rights in India. We urge the government to repeal all religious family laws that violate women's right to equality, without exception."


Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 08:26 pm | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 08:26 pm


