Train engine derails in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, no injuries reported yet

Lucknow: The engine of a passenger train derailed in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh at 1.30 am on Saturday, officials said.

The train was headed from Shamli to Delhi. No one was injured as the engine was being shunted for its return trip to Delhi.

The Shamli passenger train (54058) was later sent to its routine journey after a second engine arrived after an hour.

Officials said the train engine that derailed was taken off the track by a crane and rail traffic on the Delhi-Saharanpur segment was resumed after a two hour disruption.

A probe has been ordered into the incident.