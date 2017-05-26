Train, communication system of railway station set on fire in Jharkhand's Bokaro; Naxals suspected

Ranchi: Suspected Naxals set the signals and communication setup of a railway station on fire, also burning down the engine of a goods train in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

Officials said the incident occurred at about 11:30 pm last night at the Dumri Bihar Railway Station after which a team of CRPF and state police personnel were rushed to the spot.

"The Maoists burnt down the signals and communication set of the station and partially damaged the engine of a goods train stationed there by putting it on fire. Security forces under the command of CRPF have been rushed to the spot," a senior officer said.

The Maoists also pasted hand bills against the state government in the station premises, the officer added.

A team of the 26th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bokaro police have reached the spot, he added.