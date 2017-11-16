TOSS SSC and intermediate exam 2017 results declared, check your grades on telanganaopenschool.org

The Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad (TOSS) has declared results of the TOSS SSC October exams and TOSS intermediate exams 2017, media reports said.

The candidates can access their results from TOSS' official website, telanganaopenschool.org.

According to a report on NDTV. the results could also be accessed on Manabadi.co.in, a third party website which hosts examination results from the state.

To check their result, eligible candidates may follow the following steps:

Visit the official website: telanganaopenschool.org Click on Results of Inter (TOSS) Public Examinations, October-2017 to check results of intermediate exams Click on Results of SSC (TOSS) Public Examinations, October-2017 to check results of SSC exams Enter your hall ticket number and click "submit"

According to The Indian Express, about 51,848 students appeared for the SSC exams, while there were 45,306 students who gave the Plus 2 inter exams. The report added that the pass percentage for SSC this year is 22.61 with 11,725 students passing. The pass percentage for Plus 2 inter exams is 31.13 percent with 14,104 students passing.