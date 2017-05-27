Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami denies media speculations of cabinet reshuffle

Chennai: Denying media reports, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Saturday, ruled out any reshuffle in the state cabinet.

"It is only the newspapers that are publishing news about a ministry change. There will be no change in the ministry," he told the media at Yercaud, about 370 km from Chennai.

As for meetings with AIADMK legislators, Palaniswami said they discussed issues related to their respective constituencies.

The chief minister said he will respond to the Centre's move to prevent sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter when the order is received. "One cannot say anything on the basis of newspaper reports."

The environment ministry on Friday notified Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017, with the aim of regulating the animal market and prevent animal cruelty.