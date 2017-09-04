TMC MP Sultan Ahmed passes away after suffering cardiac arrest; Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

Sultan Ahmed, Trinamool Congress MP from Uluberia, passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday after he suffered cardiac arrest, according to reports. He was 64.

Sultan Ahmed, TMC Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Uluberia passed away at the age of 64, suffering a cardiac arrest at a Kolkata hospital. — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

Ahmed also served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to offer her condolences.

Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 4, 2017

The hospital's chief Pradeep Tandon confirmed his death. "Sultan Ahmed has expired. He had a massive cardiac arrest at his home at 11.15-11:30 am. By the time he was brought here it was 12:15 pm. We started the treatment but we had to declare him brought dead," The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Ahmed is survived by his wife and two sons. He was the deputy leader of Trinamool's parliamentary party.

He had been a two-time Congress MLA from Entally before joining the Trinamool Congress. He was also the Mohammedan Sporting football club president since 2009.

With inputs from IANS