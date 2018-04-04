TMC delegation meets Rajnath Singh to protest Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi's 'attitude', says Raj Bhavan has become BJP headquarters

New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress delegation on Wednesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to lodge a protest against West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, alleging that the Raj Bhavan has turned into BJP headquarters.

The TMC delegation comprising 25 members of Parliament at its meeting with the home minister alleged that the attitude of the "Governor's House is not desirable".

"The Governor's House has become the BJP's headquarters. He should remember that he is a constitutional head. The attitude of the Governor's House is not desirable. It is not good for democracy and the federal structure," TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told reporters after the meeting.

The TMC leaders also took umbrage at Tripathi calling the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the State Election Commissioner at the Governor's House for a meeting.

"Many Opposition leaders are holding press conferences at the Governor's House after meeting him. He calls the chief secretary and the state election commissioner whenever he wants. The State Election Commission is an autonomous body and is doing its job. It is not a good signal for democracy," Bandyopadhyay alleged.

The TMC delegation urged the home minister to speak to the governor in this regard.