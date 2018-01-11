Times Group's Gautam Siddharth passes away: Senior editor suffers heart attack at Delhi office

Prominent journalist Gautam Siddharth passed away on Thursday, according to a report.

Siddharth, a senior editor at The Times of India, was at work when he collapsed and died of a heart attack, sources said.

According to a report in Exchange4Media, Siddharth's colleagues heard a sound from the washroom where they found him unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby GB Pant Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His body was sent for post-mortem, according to the report.

Siddharth hailed from Jharkhand's Ranchi district but he later moved to Bilaspur, now in Chattisgarh. He did his graduation from Bilaspur's CM Dubey College, and he later obtained a degree in journalism, from the noted Benaras Hindu University (BHU). He later moved to Delhi in the early 90s to pursue journalism.

Siddharth started his career at a small bilingual magazine, printed from East Delhi. He later joined The Pioneer. A long-time columnist and writer, Siddharth covered a variety of issues ranging from national politics to world affairs.

In the years before his demise, he has been working at The Times of India's Delhi office, and he lived alone in the city.

His family members in Ranchi were informed of his passing.