Three years of Narendra Modi: A timeline of the schemes launched by NDA govt

On 26 May, 2014 President Pranab Mukhejee administered the oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet.

Since then, the prime minister has rolled out a slew of reforms and social schemes to benefit the rural and urban poor, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (which aims to provide financial inclusion), Mission Indradhanush (which focuses on achieving universal immunisation) and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (which aims to clean up India).

While the effectiveness of the schemes has been varied, the Modi-led BJP government has succeeded in one aspect: Sending a political message that it is pro-poor.

While it has not been smooth sailing for the government (read the disruptive demonetisation move), the burden of popular expectation is much greater on the government.

Three years on, we look back at the timeline of the schemes launched by the government: