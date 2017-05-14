Three Tamil Nadu tourists killed in Himachal Pradesh accident; 14 others injured

Shimla: Three tourists from Tamil Nadu were killed and 14 others injured on Sunday when a Tempo Traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said.

The tourists, all members of an extended family, were travelling to Manali tourist resort from New Delhi when the vehicle skidded off the road in the Swarghat area, some 120 km from here, on the Chandigarh-Manali route.

Survivors told police that the driver probably lost control while negotiating a turn.

While Jagrati and Jai Raman died on the spot, N Kumar succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Bilaspur town.