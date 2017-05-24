Three men allegedly gang-rape woman after tying her husband to a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Sahaswan police station area of the district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.

The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.

The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police officer added.