Three lower-rung Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, remanded to judicial custody

Raipur: Three lower rung Naxals were on Saturday arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

While the ultras identified as Madvi Deva (30) and Hemla Joga (25) were arrested from Chintalnar police station limits, another Muchaki Munna (28) was apprehended from Chintagufa police station area, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

Teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in these operations, he added.

The arrested cadres were active as militia members of Maoists, he said.

Deva and Joga were allegedly involved in the incident of firing on a police party in the forest of Chinnabodkel villages last month. Similarly, Munna was wanted in connection with a blast to harm police team on Burkapal road in October this year, Shukla said.

The three were produced in a local court in Dantewada, which remanded them to judicial custody, he added.