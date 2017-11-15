You are here:
Three killed, shooter dead, after attack at California school - local media | Reuters

IndiaReutersNov, 15 2017 00:17:04 IST

(Reuters) - Three people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Northern California on Tuesday and the shooter was killed by law enforcement, Sacramento television station KCRA reported. A number of students were airlifted as a result of the shooting at Rancho Tehama School near the community of Corning, the station reported, citing a sheriff’s official.

Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 12:17 am | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 12:17 am


