Three jawans fall while jumping out of helicopter after rope snaps during Army Day rehearsals; inquiry ordered

Three army jawans suffered a freak mishap on Tuesday, after a rope they were using to jump out of a helicopter broke. The jawans fell to the ground. Reports said that the jawans were practising ahead of Army Day celebrations in New Delhi. Media reports said the army has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Army Day is observed on 15 January every year to honour Lieutenant General KM Kariappa, who took over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army on this day. Reports said that the jawans were practising the manoeuvres they will be performing at the event. A report in The Financial Express said the jawans were all stable, and that none of them suffered any serious injuries.

The incident took place when the jawans were using a rope to climb down from the helicopter, a practice the army uses every time it goes for operations in hostile areas. However, the rope broke and three jawans crashed to the ground, reported CNN-News18.

3 Indian army soldiers fall from helicopter after rope from which they were hanging breaks. Accident happened when the chopper was hovering in air & the jawans were coming down to the ground. They were rehearsing for Army Day Parade which takes place on Jan 15 every year in Delhi pic.twitter.com/3dSlbRc97M — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 11, 2018

Through special parades and weaponry display, the army shows off its might to the world and encourages the youth to join the force, the report in Financial Express said.