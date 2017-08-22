Three injured in scuffle in Kanhaiya Kumar-led AISF rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three persons were injured in a scuffle between Communist Party of India supporters and pro-Hindutva groups at a rally in Kolkata organised by All India Students Federation leader Kanhaiya Kumar, the police said.

Sources said that some people, belonging to pro-Hindutva groups, started shouting slogans against Kumar, demanding that he go back. The AISF members protested and soon a scuffle ensued in which three persons were injured.

The rally was held near 8B bus stand at Jadavpur in the southern part of the city.

A senior police official said that the injured were admitted to a hospital.

Senior CPI leader Prabir Deb said, "All of a sudden a few youths started shouting slogans and demanded that he go back. They pushed our supporters. It was then our supporters pushed them back. The police came and controlled the situation."

Deb said that wherever Kumar goes, there are elements who try to disrupt his programme.

A senior leader of state Vishwa Hindu Parishad said, "Although we did not have any official programme, as far as we know youths who love their country and are nationalist had gone there to oppose Kanhaiya Kumar's rally at Jadavpur."