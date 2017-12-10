Three, including two juveniles, arrested after video of molestation of girl students in Rajasthan goes viral

Jaipur: Two juveniles and a young man were arrested after a video clipping of the molestation of some girl students of a private school went viral on the Internet on Sunday, police said.

The action was taken after the father of one of the girls lodged a complaint at the Gandhinagar police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Omprakash Kilaniya said the girls were returning home from school on 30 November when they were accosted by some classmates who misbehaved with them.

Police said the two minors were taken into custody soon after the clipping went viral on the Internet and would be produced in a juvenile court. Jatan Chaudhary, 21, was arrested for videotaping the crime.