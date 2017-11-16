Three FIRs lodged against Jamiat chief for making provocative statements on updation of NRC in Assam

Guwahati: Three FIRs were lodged against Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani on charge of issuing provocative statements regarding the ongoing updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, an official said on Wednesday.

Assam director general of police (DGP) Mukesh Sahay said police is probing the statements made by Madani at a seminar in New Delhi on Monday.

"We have received three FIRs so far. The Jamiat leader was accused of making provocative statements during a lecture on Monday. The law will take its own course," the DGP told the media in Guwahati.

Madani allegedly said that the situation in Assam will become volatile if names of Muslims were dropped from the NRC.

He allegedly warned that 70 lakh Muslims in Assam will take to the streets in case of injustice against them, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Assam of "creating a Myanmar-like situation" in the north-eastern state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier made it clear that his government will strictly deal with those who try to create obstacles in the NRC updation.