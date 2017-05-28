Three charred to death as car goes up in flames in Mahabalipuram

Three people, including a woman were charred to death as the vehicle they were in, caught fire at Manamai near Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Saturday night, The Hindu reported.

According to the report, Mahabalipuram Police received information that a car parked on the East Coast Road was gutted in a fire. Eyewitnesses, according to the India Today report, told the police that the car was parked on the road for a few minutes before the incident.

A Fire brigade was rushed to the spot soon after and charred bodies of victims were removed by fire service personnel.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed and the police is ascertaining the cause of fire.

The police registered a case in the matter and have not ruled out the possibility of a murder.