Three arrested for smuggling cows in Rajasthan, 32 calves rescued

Bundi (Rajasthan): At least 32 calves were rescued from a truck passing through Bundi tunnel here this morning and three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling the bovine animals, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted this morning and 32 calves were rescued from the vehicle, the SHO of Sadar police station, Abhishake Pareek, said.

Three persons, all residents of Tonk district, were arrested. During interrogation they admitted to smuggling the calves for sale in Madhya Pradesh, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused and the calves have been sent to a cow shelter, the SHO said.