Sedition case slapped on three Islamic State supporters held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Thursday registered a case of sedition against three alleged Islamic State sympathisers.

The police had on Wednesday summoned Salman Mohiuddin, Abdullah Basith and Qureshi, who were arrested for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State and later released on bail.

They were questioned on Wednesday when a news channel aired their interview, showing they were allegedly linked to the Middle East terror organisation.

A case was registered on Thursday against the trio on the charges of waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India, sedition and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"After questioning, we placed the three under preventive arrest under the Criminal Procedure Code and produced before the executive magistrate. They were let off after execution of bonds," a police officer said.

The police also issued a notice to the TV channel, seeking the original interview tape.

"We will verify the content of the tape," Deputy Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said.

Mohiuddin, a US-returned engineer, was arrested in Hyderabad in 2015 when he was preparing to board a flight to Dubai, allegedly on the way to Syria to join the Islamic State .

Basith was among the three men who were arrested from Nagpur in December 2015 when they were allegedly on their way to join the terror group. Qureshi, held on a similar charge, had been let off after counselling.