Third militant killed in Anantnag encounter hailed from Telangana; 26-year-old followed IS ideology, fled to Kashmir last year

Hyderabad: Telangana police has identified the third militant killed in an encounter in Anantnag as 26-year-old MD Toufeeq, a resident of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana. Toufeeq is believed to have followed ISIS ideology and fled to the Valley last year to embrace militancy.

Three militants, including Fazli and Owais, both of whom left their B.Tech third year course to join militancy, were killed in the encounter by security forces on the intervening night of March 11 and 12, a development seen as a blow to the attempts by the ISIS to gain ground in the Kashmir valley.

After a request for identification was sent by the Jammu and Kashmir police, the Telangana police released a small press note in which it claimed that the person has been identified as MD Toufeeq, a native of Telangana.

"It is learnt that MD Toufeeq, a native of Manguru, died in an encounter with security forces on the intervening night of March 11-12 in Hakura area of Anantnag district along with two other Kashmiri militants," the statement said. Toufeeq was radicalised into the Islamic State ideology through social media and went to Kashmir to participate in terrorist activities of the ISIS, according to the statement.

It clarified that he was not wanted in any criminal case in Telangana. However, further details were being verified, it added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Anantnag) had written a letter to Telangana police citing reports from social media about the third militant hailing from Telangana. While asking them to share the details, the Jammu and Kashmir police had given the name of Mohammed Taufeeq alias 'Sultan Zabul Al Hind'.