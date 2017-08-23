The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 8; pricing leaked

The price of the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 today, may have been leaked on Twitter.

Evan Blass, serial leakster, revealed that the device will retail for $199.99 in the US. VentureBeat reports that the device will succeed the existing Gear Fit2 and offer more functionality and features, such as better water resistance and music playback. In fact, the device is said to be resistant up to 5 atmospheres of pressure, making it suitable to swim with. The device will also sync with the Speedo On app to monitor your swim.

VentureBeat adds that the device will support iOS and Android and that it will come with a subscription to Under Armour’s digital services.

The device is likely to be powered by the Samsung Tizen OS, the same one that powers that Fit2 currently. Pocket-Lint reports that the device was initially leaked by Samsung Australia, who accidentally posted a listing for the product on their site.

While it’s been leaked that the device will support offline music playback via Spotify, there are no details as to memory capacity. VentureBeat claims that the device is also getting a new wrist strap, which replaces the snap clap on the earlier model.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch at 8.30 pm today. Be sure to drop by at that time for full coverage of the event.