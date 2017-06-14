The 10 best Game Trailers from E3 2017

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is ongoing at the Los Angeles Convention Center and it has already produced a palpable frenzy with announcements of new games, remasters and even a new XBox One! Among the many game trailers revealed across platforms at E3, we have a short list of the 10 best trailers that everyone into gaming is excited about.

Spiderman

A lot of Marvel fans will heave a sigh of relief as they have finally launched a new Spiderman game and what's more, it shows the refreshing new gameplay and amazing graphics in this 8 minute long trailer! The gameplay showcases both old and new features and a completely new Spidey suit.



God of War

A soft reboot for this popular third person action franchise, the new God of War is the first game to be launched under the title in eight years. The gameplay trailer shows a mature Kratos travelling with his son, and the premise shifts from Greek to Norse mythology for the exploration of a new world and hopefully an even better game than the previous titles.



Shadow of Colossus

Walk through the emotional journey as ‘Wander’ again as the influential game title 'Shadow of Colossus' gets a remake 12 years after the original game was launched. The minimalist landscapes make a return in this less than 2 minute trailer, detailing what we can expect when the game relaunches in 2018.



Assassin’s Creed

World's most famous historical assassin is back! The tenth major installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, the premise now shifts to Egypt and new features like eagle scouting apart from having a full blown 4K trailer for the game will create the hype it needs till it is launched.



Age of Empires

Much before Clash of Clans, the world of strategy games was kickstarted by Ensemble Studios' Age of Empires in 1997 and 20 years later, it is back with a new sound track and much better graphics. The high definition trailer shows comparisons between the two games and is sure to guarantee a degree of nostalgia for the gamers of yore.



Far Cry 5

There is no hope left at Hope County, Montana which is the fictional town where the new instalment of the Far Cry series is based. You are tasked to kill machine-gun preacher Joseph Seed and his posse of fanatics. The opening trailer is both chilling and exciting and we cannot wait!



Super Mario Odyssey

The newest game for Nintendo's newest console, Super Mario Odyssey is a game launched for the Nintendo Switch. Even though we have seen a couple of trailers detailing the gameplay, this one in particular shows Mario's hat gaining more functionality in the game, which changes the core mechanic of the game.



Fallout 4

We saw the intricate story lines on the console, now it is time to immerse yourself into the world of Fallout 4 on VR!

The gameplay looks almost the same, except that 'being in character' will now be much more literal than it ever was.



FIFA 18

The return of the biggest football game franchise, the new FIFA 18 will incorporate live substitutions and motion capture for a realistic look of the players, making it the biggest and best installment till now.



Need For Speed: Payback

The world of Need For Speed gets a revamp with a storyline focused on revenge and a shift of focus from actual racing. The trailer looks high on drama and action and might do wonders for the franchise which has seen a dip in numbers in recent times.



With more trailers and game play exhibitions in store for E3, the event will surely live up to it's hype this year. Tell us about your favorite trailer or launch from the E3 2017 in the comments!