Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli buses go on strike a day before state-wide stir; commuters stranded

Thanjavur: A section of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation employees struck work in Thanjavur and in neighbouring Tiruchirapalli a day ahead of the state-wide stir call by the transport corporations.

As many as 120 government buses and 56 mofussil buses here were not operated after some bus drivers decided to go on strike following the reported failure of talks with the state government over their demands, department officials said.

The striking workers are demanding among other things, settlement of retirement benefits and payment of operational deficit to the transport corporations.

Ten major unions, including the Labour Progressive Federation (affiliated to DMK) and CITU which had called for the agitation, took part in the strike.

Several rounds of talks have been held between representatives of the worker unions and Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar in Chennai over the past few days.

Meanwhile, officials assured that government buses would run as per schedule across the state on Monday.