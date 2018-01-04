Thane Police investigates 'objectionable' social media post about NCP leader Sharad Pawar

Thane: Thane police on Thursday initiated a probe into an alleged objectionable post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on a Facebook page.

The matter was brought to the police's notice by NCP MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra Jitendra Awhad who made a representation on it to Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Awhad said the commissioner has asked the Additional Commissioner and Inspector (Cybel Cell) to initiate "action as per law and to register and investigate the offence."

In the memorandum to the police, Ahwad pointed out that on a Facebook page titled "Fadnavis for Maharashtra", an individual by the name Avadhut Prakashrao Shinde had made "objectionable" remarks about Pawar.

"Such comments about a national leader is nothing but an insult to the state. Such posts which are almost a threat to him should be taken seriously and an offence registered against the concerned under relevant charges," Ahwad demanded.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare also demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis take immediate steps against these objectionable posts.

"The posts are being made from an account in the name of Fadnavis. The party has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell in Thane. But the chief minister should also take action against his well-wisher," Tatkare told reporters.

Tatkare added that Pawar had given 50 years of his life to the development of Maharashtra and objectionable posts about him on social media would not be tolerated.