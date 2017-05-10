Tension prevails in UP village after Ambedkar's statue is found damaged

Muzaffarnagar: Tension prevailed in Rashid Ghar village of Uttar Pradesh following the alleged desecration of a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

The incident was reported on when the locals spotted the damaged structure under Thana Bhawan police station area in Shamli district, Circle Officer Sunil Tyagi said.

A police team was rushed to the spot after hundreds of people protested against the incident.

Tyagi said the statue will be repaired.

He said a case has been registered against unidentified miscreants.

Security has been tightened in the area, police added.

Incidentally, the neighbouring Saharanpur city has also been witnessing caste-based violence, wherein several instances of stone pelting and clashes were reported on Tuesday.