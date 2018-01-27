Tension continues in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district: Two buses torched; mob vandalises shops

A day after communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj led to the death of one Chandan Gupta, tension continued in the district as miscreants torched two buses, vandalised shops and attacked property, media reports said on Saturday.

#Kasganj clashes: Shops and property vandalized. Police at the spot pic.twitter.com/0QyR1GEAuj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2018

According to police, miscreants torched two shops and a bus. Fire department personnel have been sent to the scene.

Two buses torched during #Kasganj clashes, efforts to douse fire underway. pic.twitter.com/QKbN8EGb51 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2018

According to News18, the mob vandalised shops and a religious structure while reportedly returning from Gupta's cremation. News18 further reported that supporters of Sadhvi Prachi entered into a verbal altercation with the police personnel and staged a dharna on Saturday after she was barred from visiting the area.

The Uttar Pradesh police confirmed that nine arrests have been made so far in connection with the Republic Day clashes. In a tweet, they said that a complaint was filed at the Kasganj police station and that efforts are being undertaken to arrest the other accused with the help of a special team.

Meanwhile, Kasganj police said in a statement that two FIRs have been lodged in Kotwali police station against 26 men, The Times of India reported. Out of these, nine have been named while the rest are unidentified.

उक्त घटना में थाना कोतवाली कासगंज पर तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 09 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है एवं विशेष टीम का गठन कर शेष अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु हर सम्भव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं । https://t.co/wQu9TYVlKj — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 27, 2018

The Times of India quoted sources as claiming that they spotted men with petrol bottles near Ghantaghar and Nadrai gate area. It further reported that at least three shops owned in Ghantaghar were set on fire, while two buses were vandalised in Nadrai gate. The police then rushed to control the situation in the area.

The communal clash had erupted on Friday during the 'Tiranga Yatra' carried out by around 36 local volunteers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

While passing through a locality of another community, the locals showed them signs of disapproval. The rally had reached the Mathura-Bareilly highway near the Bilram Gate area when some unidentified people hurled stones at them. A heated argument followed, which soon turned violent.

The district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the trouble-hit area and deployed additional police force following the clashes on Friday. Over two dozen troublemakers from both communities were detained then.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had said that the (stone pelting) incident did not seem pre-planned, but was rather spontaneous. "The troublemakers are being identified, and stringent action will be initiated against them. The district administration has been able to control the situation so far, but additional forces will be called to ensure that the situation does not worsen," he had said.

With inputs from agencies