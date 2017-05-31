Telangana TS ICET 2017 exam results declared: Check your grades on icet.tsche.ac.in

The results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2017 have been declared on Wednesday at 4 pm. The students can view their grades by visiting the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in

In case the candidates are unable to access the official website due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate results websites like manabadi.co.in.

The TS ICET 2017 examination was conducted on 18 May.

The candidates who are successful in clearing TS ICET 2017 will be eligible to take admission into master level professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.

TS ICET entrance exam has been integrated Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

Steps to obtain result:

Log on to icet.tsche.ac.in

Under the Application section, click on the link for 'results'.

Enter your seat number in the blank text box provided and click 'Submit'.

Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.