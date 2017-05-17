Telangana to set up urban development authority for Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to set up an urban development authority for planned development of Karimnagar.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on development of Karimnagar,said the town is gaining importance in view of various factors, including location of a power plant of NTPC, a release from his office said.

Karimnagar is the gateway to several prominent temples in the district, Rao said.

An amount of Rs 25 crore, a part of Rs 506 crore allocated in the budget for beautification of Manair riverfront in Karimnagar district, was released on Wednesday, the release added.