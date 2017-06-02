Telangana Statehood Day: K Chandrasekhar Rao announces schemes for women welfare

Hyderabad: Marking the third anniversary of formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced schemes for well being of pregnant women and single women.

Addressing a ceremonial parade to mark the Telangana formation day at the parade grounds in Secunderabad, the TRS chief also announced distribution of 84 lakh sheep with an investment of Rs 5,000 crores.

"We are going to implement two schemes – distribution of Rs 15,000 worth 'KCR kits' aimed at the well being of mother and child, (which) will come into force from Saturday and disbursement of pension of Rs 1,000 per month for single women, who have no support, will be launched on 4 June," Rao said.

Under the 'KCR kits' scheme, pregnant women will be given financial assistance of Rs 12,000 in three phases, he said while adding that a sum of Rs 1,000 will be given additionally in case of delivery of a baby girl.

"The idea is to encourage more and more deliveries in government hospitals, reduce the infant mortality rate and female foeticide," Rao said.

Rao said his government will start a scheme under which Yadavas and Kurumas communities will be given 75 percent subsidy to set up sheep units.

"I am happy to announce that we are buying and distributing 84 lakh sheep with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to Yadavs and Kurumas families.

"This scheme will result in accumulation of wealth worth Rs 20,000 crore for these families. By taking up sheep breeding on a large scale, not only Telangana state will become self-sufficient in its need for meat, but will be in a position to export it to other states and countries," the chief minister said.

Rao said his government is spending Rs 40,000 crore on as many as 35 welfare schemes.

The chief minister cited a CAG report quoting that Telangana state stood first in revenue growth in the country by recording 17.82 percent rate in the financial year 2016-17.

"I declare it proudly that it is due to proper policy planning, financial prudence and discipline of the government policies that the growth rate was achieved," he said.

On power sector, Rao said the government is setting up new power plants to make the state surplus in power generation in future.

"We are making serious efforts to provide 24-hour round- the-clock uninterrupted quality power supply to farmers from this summer itself," the chief minister said.

On mission bhagiratha programme, which is aimed at providing drinking water to every household in the state, Rao said by end of this December, river water will reach all villages.

He said the government has formulated several schemes to strengthen the rural economy.

"A comprehensive plan is formed to develop the agricultural economy while offering financial support to the agro-based activities and thereby putting the villages on the progressive path," the chief minister said.

He said for the first time in the country, Rs 17,000 crore crop loans of 35.30 lakh farmers are waived in the state.

"Under mission kakatiya programme, which is aimed at revival of irrigation facilities, 16,000 tanks were rejuvenated in the last two years while work is on to revive 5,000 more tanks this year.

"Despite attempts by certain vested interests, the government is bent upon completing all the irrigation projects, by allocating Rs 25,000 crore per year in budgets.

We are going to give Rs 8,000 per acre for two crops from the next year towards the input expenditure," he added.

Rao ruled out scarcity of seed and fertiliser, saying the government is giving huge subsidies for poly houses and Green house cultivation.