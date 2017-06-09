Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education IPASE May/June 2017 Results declared: Check marks on results.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education IPASE May/June 2017 Results declared their results on 9 June 2017. Students can check their results on results.cgg.gov.in.

Alternatively students can also check result related updates at the official web portal bie.telangana.gov.in.

In case the government websites are down, students can also check their results on other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Telengana Today had reported that as many as 4,78,290 candidates including 3,26,642 first year and 1,51,648 second year had registered for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) starting from May 15. The examination was held from 15 to 23 May.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website: results.cgg.gov.in. Click on the appropriate link for 1st or 2nd year result. Enter your roll number and click 'submit'. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.