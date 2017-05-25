Telangana posts 17.82% growth in income via main taxes, hopes to implement more welfare programmes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday said it has registered a growth rate of 17.82 percent in income generated through main taxes and 17.81 expansion rate in all taxes.

Citing statistics declared till February in fiscal 2016-17 by CAG, the government said the state registered a growth rate of 17.82 percent through important levies like sales tax, excise, stamps and registration, according to a release from the chief minister's office.

"The state received Rs 33,257 crore income during 2015 -16 March to February, and for the same period in 2016-17, it was Rs 39,183 crore. With this, the state government has registered an income growth rate of 17.82 percent," it said.

Adding to sales tax, excise, stamps and registration, the transport sector and other ways and means, the state got Rs 36,130 crore in 2015-16, while in 2016-17, it received Rs 42,564 crore, achieving a growth rate of 17.81 percent, it said.

Expressing happiness over the growth, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the government would implement welfare programmes with renewed vigour, the release added.