Telangana cop suspended after video shows him getting massage from woman home guard

Hyderabad: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the armed reserve wing of police in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district was on Tuesday suspended for alleged misconduct, after a video purportedly showing him getting a "massage" from a woman home guard went viral.

ASI Hassan has been placed under suspension for his "misconduct", said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, M Stephen Raveendra.

In the video, which went viral on social media and was also telecast on TV channels on Monday, a woman home guard in uniform, posted at the armed reserve unit at the district headquarters, was purportedly seen pressing the back of a man lying on a cot.

The alleged incident occurred around four-five months ago at the armed reserve headquarters in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) MS Vijay Kumar on Monday said, adding that he ordered a probe immediately after the video came to his notice on Monday.

After a recent incident of #Hyderabad where Saroornagar Inspector was caught on camera getting massage from a home guard, similar incident reported in Jogulamba Gadwal dist. ASI caught taking massage from woman constable #Telangana. CC @TelanganaDGPpic.twitter.com/5ztLgmjCzD — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) November 13, 2017

The ASI was apparently suffering from a backache and had requested the home guard to press his back which she did willingly, the SP said.

Earlier this month, the Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad had ordered an inquiry after a video, purportedly of an inspector in Hyderabad getting a "massage" from a home guard, went viral.

However, the inspector had denied the charges saying he was not the person in the video, which he termed as fake.