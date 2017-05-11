Teenager's decapitated head thrown inside a police station in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore; 3 held

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 11 2017 12:47:14 IST

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): In a gruesome incident, a 17-year-old youth was decapitated and his head thrown into the
premises of a police station, the police said on Thursday.

Representational image of Tamil Nadu police. Courtesy: CNN-News18

After going through the CCTV footage of cameras near the police station, three persons in the age group of 20-24 years were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

Interrogation revealed that the youth was hacked to death and beheaded by one of the accused at Bahour in Puducherry, 13
km from Cuddalore on Wednesday night, due to previous enmity, police said.

After decapitating him, they travelled on a two-wheeler with the head wrapped in a gunny bag before throwing it into the premises of the Reddichavavadi police station last night, the police said.

The police managed to track them down after going through the CCTV footage.

The decapitated body was found near the Bahour lake, they said.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 12:47 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 12:47 pm

